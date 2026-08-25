Lane Kiffin defends LSU's pursuit of veteran players with fifth-year eligibility

BATON ROUGE — LSU is becoming one of the most aggressive programs pursuing veteran players who are seeking a fifth year of college eligibility.

Recent court rulings have opened the door for some players from the 2022 high school graduating class to return to college football.

The Tigers have already added defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka, who announced his commitment to LSU last Friday.

But LSU's approach has drawn even more attention with the addition of players who recently spent time on NFL rosters.

Defensive lineman Zxavian Harris cleared waivers with the New Orleans Saints, while tight end Dae'Quan Wright was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin defended the Tigers' decision to recruit those players, saying other programs across the country are doing the same.

"At the end of the day, because of these rulings, they're either gonna play for you or they're gonna play somewhere else around the country," Kiffin said. "We've made a decision to recruit them like probably most people are."

The Tigers are also reportedly pursuing Jack Pyburn, who is currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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