Lafayette's Jack Bech to represent LSU at SEC Media Day

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80) makes a reception against Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher (2) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 12, 2022
BATON ROUGE — Lafayette native Jack Bech will be one of three Tigers to represent LSU at SEC Media Days next week.

The wide receiver out of St. Thomas More will be joined by linebacker Mike Jones, defensive end BJ Ojulari, and head coach Brian Kelly in Atlanta, GA.

LSU kicks off the four-day event on Monday, July 18.

