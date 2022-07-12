Lafayette's Jack Bech to represent LSU at SEC Media Day

BATON ROUGE — Lafayette native Jack Bech will be one of three Tigers to represent LSU at SEC Media Days next week.

Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr. and BJ Ojulari will join @CoachBrianKelly at SEC Media Day in Atlanta on July 18. pic.twitter.com/fD51mtLwFV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 12, 2022

The wide receiver out of St. Thomas More will be joined by linebacker Mike Jones, defensive end BJ Ojulari, and head coach Brian Kelly in Atlanta, GA.

LSU kicks off the four-day event on Monday, July 18.

