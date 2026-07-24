Kiffin embraces standard after transfer-heavy offseason rebuild

TAMPA, Fla. — Expectations are soaring for LSU heading into the 2026 season, and head coach Lane Kiffin isn't shying away from the challenge.

Speaking at SEC Media Days, Kiffin addressed the pressure surrounding a program that many believe has the talent to contend for a national championship after one of the most aggressive transfer portal hauls in college football.

LSU signed 41 transfer players during the offseason after 38 Tigers entered the transfer portal, creating a massive roster overhaul. The incoming class is highlighted by offensive standouts Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton, two players expected to make an immediate impact.

With so many new faces, Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. face the task of quickly building chemistry on offense before the season begins.

Kiffin said navigating roster turnover has become a familiar challenge in the transfer portal era.

"That's a big challenge, but one that we've faced before," Kiffin said. "A number of years since the portal has come around, we've rebuilt teams and offenses specifically where receivers came from all over and quarterbacks, and then we had to put them together."

LSU hopes that experience translates into success as expectations continue to mount.

The Tigers will have just over six weeks to prepare before opening the season in one of college football's marquee matchups, hosting Clemson on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel