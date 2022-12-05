Watch Now
Kayshon Boutte to return for senior year at LSU

Second on the team in receiving yards with 538
Posted at 5:37 PM, Dec 05, 2022
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will return for his senior season after he announced it via Twitter.

"I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff, and training staff," Boutte wrote. "Let's lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: winning a national championship!"

The Westgate product played in 11 games this season and hauled in 48 passes, 538 yards, and two touchdowns.
