Josh Stevenson Finding Role with LSU Baseball

Josh Stevenson got his first start inside of Alex Box Stadium Tuesday night, and it just happened to be against his hometown Ragin' Cajuns.

The freshman finishing with an RBI, plus he scored a run in the 8-4 win over UL.

Stevenson has started the last 5 games, batting .286 over that stretch. The St. Thomas More product says the learning curve is starting to straighten out.

"The game is a lot different at this level," Stevenson smirked. "Just being able to slow the game down mentally and playing with confidence (is important). Pitching is a lot better (at this level). You just gotta keep grinding. It's tough, but definitely be positive and have that good mental side to get through it."

Next, LSU begins a 3-game series with Missouri Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 pm.

