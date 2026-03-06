Jada Richard helps LSU rolls past Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Opelousas native Jada Richard continued her strong play Friday, scoring 13 points in 29 minutes to help four-seed LSU cruise past Oklahoma 112-78 in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Richard, a former standout at Lafayette Christian Academy, provided steady play at point guard as LSU’s offense overwhelmed the Sooners. The Tigers pushed the pace throughout and built a commanding lead on the way to the 34-point victory.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey highlighted one of Richard’s biggest moments late in the first half — a heads-up assist to forward Amiya Joyner just before the buzzer.

“Well, I just told Jada a good point guard is looking at that shot clock and that game clock,” Mulkey said. “She realized when she got it we had 3.4 seconds. We don't have to throw up a Hail Mary, and she had a big (Joyner) run with her, and she rewarded her.”

LSU advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals, where the Tigers will face South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

