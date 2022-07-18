Jack Bech speaks on being at SEC Media Day

ATLANTA — Along with LSU head coach Brian Kelly, St. Thomas More alum Jack Bech joined the first-year head coach at SEC Media Day on Monday, July 18.

The wide receiver splashed on the scene in 2021 and proved to be ready to lead at a young age.

Media day is normally left up to juniors and seniors, but Bech showed he's ready to talk the talk as only a sophomore.

We've seen that he can clearly walk the walk as he led the team in receiving yards with 489 yards last year.

Despite his early success, he isn't arrogant about the moment. Instead, he spoke about how much of a privilege it is to be in Atlanta.

“It’s an honor to be able to do something like this,” Bech said. “I’m not only representing my family but also my friends, the university, the state of Louisiana, and all the great people we have. It’s just truly an honor and a blessing. Without God I can't really do anything but with him, I can do all things. I’m just very honored and blessed to be able to partake in this event.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel