How Malik Nabers was molded into a Top 5 NFL Draft prospect

YOUNGSVILLE — LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers will get the most important call of his life this week.

The local star is projected to be a top five pick in the NFL Draft, and his elite ability shined early on.

“The way he was able to take over a game and make plays out of nothing is when I knew that he was different,” Tre Harris, Nabers’ former high school quarterback, said.

“We saw it every Friday night,” Jalon Lewis, Nabers’ former high school running back, said. “We were in a situation where we needed big yards or a touchdown. We knew to go to Malik.”

It became clear that Nabers had something different about him, and his talents were nurtured on the 7-on-7 team 4th Quarter Mentality.

“I coached him hard,” Donald Fusilier, the head coach of 4th Quarter Mentality, said. “I coached him hard because I know what it takes to be great. We just formed that bond together.”

Nabers' brilliancy heightened with the Comeaux Spartans.

In his junior season, he produced 1,223 yards and 21 touchdowns and even landed on our Super 16 list heading into his senior season.

“When he made his mind up on something it was very evident that he was going to succeed at whatever it was that he set his mind to,” Ben Mouton said. “You can see the results.”

Despite being ineligible in his senior year after transferring to Southside, Nabers went on to sign with LSU.

That’s where he truly separated from the pack.

He’d become the Tigers’ record holder for career receiving yards (3,003) and receptions.

“It means a lot for my city,” Nabers said following the Tigers ReliaQuest win over Wisconsin. “I came in as a freshman not expecting to be there. It’s just been a dream.”

Malik is already in Detroit where his dreams will come true.

Coach Fusilier will be lucky enough to join Nabers in the green room.

“It means a lot to know that his family gave me the chance to be a part of that,” Fusilier said. “It’s going to be amazing. I don’t know how I’m going to react but it’s a great feeling.”

While the superstar waits to hear from his future home, the place that raised him anticipates witnessing his biggest shining moment.

“I’m excited for him and his family,” Mouton said. “I think they deserve it, and he does too.”

“I’m going to be ecstatic,” Harris. “You can’t even put into words the type of emotions I’m going to feel for him.”

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. and will air on KATC.

