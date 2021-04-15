Freshman Cam Thomas declares for NBA Draft

LSU freshmen Cameron Thomas is the latest in a list of Tigers declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Thomas led all Division I freshman this season averaging 23 points-per-game. He scored 27 points in the Tiger's NCAA Tournament win over St. Bonaventure, he scored 30 in the loss to Michigan.

A Virginia native, Thomas made quite the splash in his lone season in the boot. He joins a growing list of Tigers who have declared for the draft. Last week Darius Day, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart announced their intentions to move onto the NBA.

