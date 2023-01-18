Former LSU QB Walker Howard commits to Ole Miss

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

This comes just seven days after the former St. Thomas More star entered the transfer portal. Howard was a 5-star prospect coming out of STM in 2021.

The former Cougars QB redshirted at LSU in 2022 after competing in two games this season and will have four years of eligibility left.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel