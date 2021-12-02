Eason, Days lead LSU to 66-51 victory over Ohio

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 20 points and Darius Days added a double-double to power LSU to a 66-51 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night.

LSU scored the first 14 points of the game and cruised with newly hired LSU coach Brian Kelly in attendance.

Eason knocked down 6 of 9 shots from the floor and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Tigers (8-0), who improved to 6-0 at home this season.

Days pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds as LSU outscored the Bobcats (5-2) 36-12 in the paint.

Ben Vander Plas hit four 3-pointers and Miles Brown added another one to pull Ohio even at 37 with 14:07 left to play.

Days made 1 of 2 free throws and Eric Gaines had a three-point play to spark a 21-7 run that sealed the victory for LSU.

