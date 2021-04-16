Could Mulkey replace Fargas, who's leaving LSU for the WNBA?

Twenty-four hours after Nikki Fargas announced she was leaving LSU things got real interesting in Baton Rouge.

The Associated Press reports Fargas is in negotiations to become the team president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. She coached at LSU for 10 seasons, recording a 177-129 career record.

After announcing her departure LSU fans flocked to social media recruiting Kim Mulkey, calling for her to return to the boot. Mulkey has spent 21 seasons with Baylor winning 631 career games and three national titles. She played college ball at Louisiana Tech, her son Kramer Robertson played baseball for LSU. There is a fit there but would one of the most recognizable names in women's basketball even entertain the thought? Maybe.

Mulkey went on the Jordy Culotta show Friday leaving the door wide open, calling Louisiana her home:

"It doesn't matter where my career takes me, you always go back to your roots. My children were born in north Louisiana, my son played there at LSU. You always listen, you always are talking to people who are connected to Louisiana. I just heard this yesterday about coach Fargas leaving and not coaching. To answer your question, I had opportunities to leave Baylor, but timing in one's life is always the reason you make career decisions."

Premiering at 11:15 AM @JordyCulotta catches up with Louisiana native and 3X National Champion Head Coach @KimMulkey. For Mulkey, timing is everything, and @LSUwbkb officially has an opening in Baton Rouge...



Watch Live and subscribe with the link below: https://t.co/ymBuCJFRxP — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 16, 2021

Mulkey's currently makes $2.27 million dollars each season, a number that is three times more than Fargas's annual salary. Mulkey is one of four women's basketball coaches earning seven figures.

