LSU's Fargas steps down as women's basketball coach

BATON ROUGE — LSU's Nikki Fargas is leaving the school, according to a report from WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Fargas spent 10-seasons as LSU's women's basketball coach.

She's been scrutinized for her inability to turn good recruiting classes into wins. She led LSU to two Sweet 16s, but none since 2014. The team hadn't been in the NCAA tournament since 2017, but would have last spring had the tournament not been canceled.

Her career record at LSU is 177-129.

This year LSU finished 9-13. Five players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season.

