Chase becomes first Tiger off the board, reuniting with Joe Burrow

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are locked in arms, singing some Peaches & Herb "Reunited and it feels so good."

As expected Chase is the first LSU Tiger off the board this year. Despite sitting out the 2020 season, Chase's stock has never wavered after winning the Biletnikoff Award during LSU National Championship run. Some consider him the highest valued wide out since A.J. Green in 2011. In 2019 he caught 84 passes for 1,80 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He is one of nine LSU players expected to be selected this week.

