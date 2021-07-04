All-American Jacob Berry transfers to LSU Baseball

Arizona outfielder Jacob Berry is transferring to LSU Baseball.

Due to recent changes, I am excited to play for Coach Johnson and I’m following him to the SEC… I am thankful for the good ppl and teammates at UA…wishing y’all the best! I’m also excited for the opportunity to wear the iconic purple/gold for LSU!#Geauxtigers pic.twitter.com/Vs0ovm4MqF — Jacob Berry (@berry_jacob_24) July 4, 2021

The freshman slugger making the announcement on twitter Saturday night. Berry is reuniting with new head coach Jay Johnson, after he left Arizona to take over the Tigers.

Berry was one of the best freshmen in the nation in 2021. He finished with a .352 batting average, 17 home runs and 70 RBI. He was named the National Co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball. He was also a 1st team All-American for Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA, while earning 2nd-team honors with D1 Baseball and Perfect Game.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel