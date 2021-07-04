Watch
All-American Jacob Berry transfers to LSU Baseball

Reunites with Head Coach Jay Johnson from Arizona
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Arizona's Jacob Berry (15) rounds third on his way to score a run off a hit by Branden Boissiere against Vanderbilt in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 19:50:04-04

Arizona outfielder Jacob Berry is transferring to LSU Baseball.

The freshman slugger making the announcement on twitter Saturday night. Berry is reuniting with new head coach Jay Johnson, after he left Arizona to take over the Tigers.

Berry was one of the best freshmen in the nation in 2021. He finished with a .352 batting average, 17 home runs and 70 RBI. He was named the National Co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball. He was also a 1st team All-American for Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA, while earning 2nd-team honors with D1 Baseball and Perfect Game.

