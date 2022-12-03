A Walk with the Faulks: Kevin Faulk Tours College Football Hall of Fame

There's an endless amount of things you can do in Atlanta, GA for entertainment leading up to the SEC championship game.

For Carencro native and LSU legend Kevin Faulk, he decided on Friday to visit the College Football Hall of Fame as a guest.

It's the last time he'll do it before he's officially a member next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel