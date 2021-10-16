3View: Wounded Tigers digging deep to face Florida

Florida (4-2) at LSU (3-3)

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Doing the unthinkable: Let's be honest. Besides the people within the LSU locker room, no one believes the Tigers have a chance to beat Florida. The Gators are favored to win by 10.5 points and boast two of the best pass rushers in the SEC. In order for LSU to win this game, they'll need to believe it themselves and then produce it on the field.

Next man up: Kayshon Boutte, Ali Gaye, and Eli Ricks are players added to the growing list of injured Tigers that won't see action for the rest of the season. Obviously, it's the next man up. Head Coach Ed Orgeron has called out names of many Acadiana prep stars to step up. Those names include Southside's Malik Nabers and LCA's Sage Ryan, who will get ample snaps in Saturday's contest.

Blocking out the noise: There's another huge elephant in the room: Ed Orgeron may be coaching in his final season at LSU. His mentality and motto have been to 'block out the noise', but that mindset has been shown through the players. All three athletes that spoke on Tuesday said something along the lines of 'block out the noise'. That tells us the Tigers' only focus is beating Florida.

