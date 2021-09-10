3View: LSU seeks to get back on track in Father-Son matchup

McNeese (0-1) at LSU (0-1)

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

TV: SECN+

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

First Full Capacity Game: Saturday will be LSU’s first full capacity crowd in 651 days at Tiger Stadium, dating back to the season finale against Texas A&M on Nov. 30, 2019. For many players and coaches, it will be their first normal Tiger Walk and their first game in front of a full crowd at home.

A Family Affair: There will obviously be an elephant in the room -- Ed Orgeron is facing his son Cody, the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Coach O and Cody have openly talked about how special the night will be but it's clear that once the game starts, it’s LSU vs. McNeese.

The Return of Frank Wilson: McNeese has another tie to the Tiger football program. The Cowboys are led by former LSU assistant Frank Wilson, who enters his second season in Lake Charles. Orgeron called him "one of the greatest assistant coaches that’s ever come to LSU".

