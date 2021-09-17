3View: LSU looks to stop high-powered Central Michigan offense

Central Michigan (1-1) at LSU (1-1)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Stopping the Run: LSU faces a Chippewas offense that averages 242 yards rushing per game. CMU freshman running back Lew Nicholls III leads the team with 36 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns, including a 135 yard game against Missouri in week one.

Switching the Tempo: Throughout the week, LSU has focused on playing with a faster tempo. Orgeron says we can expect to see more up-tempo moments in Saturday's game and more as the season continues. In the passing game, quarterback Max Johnson has successfully found sophomore two Acadiana Prep stars in Westgate's Kayshon Boutte, who leads the FBS in touchdowns with five, and St. Thomas More's Jack Bech.

Tigers getting Healthier: The Tigers expect to get some key players back in the lineup on Saturday. Orgeron said Thursday that the offensive line will see the return of right tackle Austin Deculus and right guard Chasen Hines, which is something that could help the LSU running game continue to make strides.

