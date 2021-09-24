3View: LSU looks to make it three in a row to start SEC play

LSU (2-1) at Mississippi (2-1)

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Next Man Up: After the news of senior defensive lineman Andre Anthony being out for the season, Ed Orgeron revealed on Thursday that junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is 'very questionable' for Saturday's contest. Orgeron has not allowed the Tigers to let injuries discourage them. LSU has been embracing the 'next man up' theory.

Rushing the Passer: LSU’s defensive line leads the nation in sacks (17.0), sack yards (118), sacks per game (5.68), tackles for loss (40.0), and tackles for loss yards (161). In other words, they have been dominant in getting to the quarterback. In order for the Tigers pass rush to be effective on Saturday, LSU will have to force the Bulldogs to hold the ball longer.

Blocking out the Noise (And Cowbells): Davis-Wade Stadium has been known for being one of the loudest venues in SEC, specifically because of their fans ringing cowbells throughout the games. Senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus said on Tuesday that LSU has prepared the Tigers for the noise. According to Deculus, in practice, the Tigers played the ringing of cowbells during team periods to prepare the team for that atmosphere.

