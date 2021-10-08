3View: LSU is hungry to right the ship against Kentucky

LSU (3-2) at Kentucky (5-0)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Getting back on track: LSU returns to Lexington for the first time since 2007 when the Tigers lost in a triple-overtime game to Kentucky. The Tigers are coming off a 24-19 loss to No. 22 Auburn last week. The loss to Auburn puts LSU at 1-1 in SEC play and has caused many to question if the Tigers will be able to contend for an SEC championship. A win against UK could help the Tigers build momentum as they get deeper into conference play.

Can the Tigers finally get the run game going?: Earlier this week, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops said that his team "always feels like they have to be ready for the run game". There's no secret that LSU's ground attack has not been good this season. The Tigers have only had one game where they rushed for 100 yards in a game (McNeese). The Bayou Bengals also only average 2.6 yards per carry and are the third-worst rushing team in the country. For yet another week, LSU fans are hoping the Tigers can find some balance in their offense and get the ground game jump-started.

Putting out Kentucky's fire early: Kentucky is looking to complete its' first 6-0 start since the 1950 season. Thus far, UK has beaten the likes of the Florida Gators and is 3-0 in SEC play. The Wildcats are favored to win the game by three points, making the Tigers an underdog. In order for LSU to get a win, they'll need to score early and stifle the Wildcats offense.

