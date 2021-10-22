3View: Inspired Tigers seek second upset against Ole Miss

LSU (4-3) vs Ole Miss (5-1)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Keep running the football: LSU is on the heels of this season's best rushing performance in a win against Florida. Running back Ty Davis-Price broke the single-game rushing record, totaling 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. In order to shorten the game, LSU will once again need to run the football well. Ole Miss will for certain be prepared for the scheme that the Tigers used to beat Florida, so LSU will need different running schemes to gash the Rebels.

Pressure Matt Corrall: Ole Miss quarterback is arguably one of the best players in the country, and Ed Orgeron knows it. Corral has thrown for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns and leads the team in rushing yards with 450. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said that Corrall is 'hopeful' to play on Saturday, but LSU is only game-planning for the Heisman hopeful. The Bayou Bengal defensive line will be tasked with getting pressure on Corrall and sacking him or forcing him to rush throws.

Aggressively pursue touchdowns: Coach O mentioned earlier in the week that field-goals won't help when playing against Ole Miss. The Rebels like to play fast and are averaging 43 points per game. The Tigers will need to be more aggressive and play with a four-down scenario mentality. And as Orgeron said during his radio show on Wednesday 'score one more point' than Ole Miss.

