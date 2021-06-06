LSU-Eunice wins NJCAA World Series over W. Oklahoma State, 5-4

ENID, OK - LSU-Eunice wins the NJCAA Division II National Championship, with a 5-4 victory over Western Oklahoma State.

This is the Bengals 7th title in program history and their first since 2018.

LSUE jumped out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to scrappy play and 2 RBI from Acadiana product Beau Kirsch.

After tying the game at 3, Western Oklahoma State took the lead when Sammy De La Cruz hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 8th.

Down to their last out, Bengals LF Jarrett McDonald came through with an RBI single to tie the game at 4 and force extras.

In the top of the 14th, it was Acadiana's Hunter Tabb who scored on a wild pitch to give LSUE the lead for good.

