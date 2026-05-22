LSU Eunice embracing Colorado experience before JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As LSU Eunice prepares to compete on the national stage, the Bengals are also soaking in a once-in-a-lifetime experience ahead of the NJCAA World Series.

The Bengals arrived in Grand Junction this week and quickly got to work, holding their first full practice while also taking official team photos and participating in a youth clinic before tournament play begins.

For several Acadiana natives on the roster, the trip out west has been just as memorable off the field as it is on it.

“I’m on the other side of the country with some of my best friends,” LSU Eunice sophomore infielder Jordan Luna said. “We’re all hanging out every day, but it’s also really beautiful to see this type of the world. I’ve never really seen big mountains like this in South Louisiana, so it’s pretty awesome to see this.”

The adjustment to Colorado’s altitude is also becoming a major focus for the Bengals as they prepare for tournament competition.

“Definitely moving around and getting used to the different altitude,” LSU Eunice redshirt sophomore infielder Aidan Mouton said. “I don’t think very many teams are used to playing in this, and I think the teams that are the most ready and prepared to play in this environment will have the most success.”

LSU Eunice enters the Junior College World Series as the tournament’s No. 5 seed and opens play Sunday, May 24, against Miami Dade College at 11 a.m.

The tournament features a double-elimination format, with all games streaming on ESPN+.

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