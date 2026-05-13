LSU Eunice claims Region 23 Championship

WESTWEGO — LSU Eunice is moving on after capturing the Region 23 championship with a 5-3 victory over Delgado Community College in a winner-take-all showdown.

The Bengals leaned on a dominant outing from McCray Jacobs, who got the start and delivered 7.2 innings while striking out eight batters.

Delgado threatened early in the top of the first inning with two runners aboard, but Jacobs escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game scoreless.

LSU Eunice broke through in the bottom of the third inning. Notre Dame product Ayan Mouton (2-4, RBI) lined one of his two hits of the game to score Opelousas Catholic alum Jordan Luna for the game’s first run.

Two batters later, Marshall Louque (1-3, 3 RBI) delivered the biggest swing of the night, blasting a three-run home run over the fence to cap a four-run inning and give the Bengals control.

LSU Eunice added another run and held off Delgado the rest of the way to secure the Region 23 title.

Coach Jeff Willis praised his team’s resilience following the championship win.

“We’ve got a whole dugout of guys that deserve to win,” Willis said. “When they get put in those situations, good things happen. They’ve worked incredibly hard and had great attitudes through the years. You’ve got to be able to push reset. Nothing carries over to tomorrow or Thursday or Friday. We’re fortunate we get to play another game.”

LSU Eunice will host the South District Championship Series beginning Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in Eunice against Shelton State.

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