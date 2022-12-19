LSU CB Mekhi Garner declares for NFL Draft

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner announced his declaration for the NFL Draft on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The former Ragin’ Cajun spent one season in Baton Rouge after playing for three years for UL. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Garner's opt-out of the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

Garner finished 2022 with 43 total tackles and eight pass deflections.

