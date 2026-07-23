Louisiana Streauxs honored after 2D World Series championship run

OPELOUSAS — The Louisiana Streauxs 14U baseball team was recognized Wednesday after completing an unbeaten run to the 2D World Series championship.

The team was honored during a banquet celebrating a season that ended with one of the most memorable victories in program history.

The Streauxs finished the tournament undefeated and rallied from a six-run deficit in the championship game before earning a dramatic walk-off victory to capture the title.

Head coach Travis Gallow said the championship was the result of years of development and continuity within the program.

"The majority of our roster of our organization has been together since eight years old," Gallow said. "I've been coaching this group of kids, and just the development over the years, they really put things together and utilize those skills when needed."

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