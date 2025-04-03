Louisiana Drillers celebrate first-ever Fraser Cup

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Drillers celebrated history on Wednesday night at Planet Ice, showcasing their first-ever Fraser Cup championship in front of their hometown fans.

The Drillers, an ice hockey franchise founded in 2015, brought home the title after years of building a competitive program. Head coach Chris Francis described the win as an emotional milestone.

"It’s a feeling and emotion all tied into one that you can’t explain," Francis said.

For team captain Brody Neish, the victory fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"The feeling’s unbelievable," Neish said. "It’s everything I’ve ever wanted to win a championship here."

The championship carried extra significance for Lafayette, a city not traditionally known for ice hockey. Francis highlighted the importance of bringing the trophy home.

"It’s special for us because it’s the first one here," he said. "This place is awesome. For us to be able to bring an ice hockey championship to the city of Lafayette is very special."

The Drillers’ road to the title was also a story of redemption. Last season, they reached the Fraser Cup Tournament but were eliminated after two games. Assistant coach Colton Sebastian reflected on how far the team had come.

"Last year, we were the Cinderella team," Sebastian said. "Everyone said we had the Cinderella series. After being able to hold that trophy up at the end of the season, it was something else. It was a different feeling."

Adding to the storybook ending, both Francis and Sebastian celebrated their birthdays on championship night. For Francis, the moment was even more special after welcoming his son just months before.

"Having him around has been a blessing," Francis said. "His first hockey game was here, and we won that week. Fast forward three months, and he’s there for us to win a championship."

For the Louisiana Drillers and the city of Lafayette, the Fraser Cup victory marks the start of a new chapter—one where hockey has found a home deep in the heart of Louisiana.

