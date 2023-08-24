Local soccer athlete lands international opportunity for next-level training

Futbol, or here in America, soccer is the heartbeat of Ellison Haynes' life.

Usually the last one left on the field, the game left a lasting impression on Haynes at eight years old.

"I saw it on the tv and was like 'that looks kind of fun. I wouldn't mind trying it, playing in front of a lot of people", says Haynes. "I asked my parents and they said sure. They signed me up and that's how I started."

"But as time went on and I saw what he would do outside of practice, he was watching professional games at 9 and 10 years old. For career days, he would dress as a professional soccer player in elementary school all the time", says his mother, Ericka. "When I saw that, I said ok, he's serious about it."

That passion would lead the sophomore winger to play for the David Thibodaux Bulldogs and the Louisiana Krewe Rush. But when you turn on the tape, it's much more that landed him the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Speed, ball control, the mental side of the game, passing. I think those things really set me apart."

Haynes was selected as one of 18 players in the country to train with FC Bayern in Munich, Germany. In this role, he'll learn more about the European philosophy of the sport while perfecting his craft.

It's a huge deal because FC Bayern is the most successful German soccer team in Germany. They've won 11 Bundesligas and for people that don't know what that means, that's like their version of Super Bowl for soccer so it's a very successful club.

Since getting the call, Haynes' last few weeks have flown as fast as his feet. But it doesn't compare to the next nine months where he'll embrace all that the academy has to offer.

"We've known he's wanted to do this and as he's gotten older, he said in order for me to be better, I have to improve with more training and I would love to play in Europe. Mentally, we've kind of been preparing along the years but now that it's on our doorstep, you take it as it comes."

Haynes says he learned about the opportunity on social media, and he didn't hesitate to apply because for him, it was nothing to take a shot at his lifelong dream.

"I'm going to be in Germany. I'm not going to be in Louisiana anymore, I'm going to be in Germany, everyday. Wake up and go train then come back and it's really exciting.

