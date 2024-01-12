Local high school dance teams put on a performance to help UL raise money

On Louisiana’s campus dance teams from around the state put on a show for the Cajuns.

Five of the teams are from the Lafayette area, and they love performing here.

“The best part is being able to make memories like this with my team,” said Karina Hebert. “We get to show who we are to the city and that’s exciting.”

The teams put on a show doing their routines with dances such as hip-hop, jazz, and other genres, and they are happy to showcase their skills.

“We have so many dance teams and cheer teams in the south that have so much talent,” said Ella Caillouet. To be able to celebrate and show our skillset is amazing.”

Competition is what makes it a sport but the school’s coming together is what makes the sport special.

“I'm glad we get to come together to help UL, said Molly Cormier. “Even though we were on different teams, it's always great to meet up with one another before we had out to nationals in Orlando.

For some of the dancers, this can be a chance to make a dream come true. They have a chance to stay in town and become a Ragin Cajun.

“A lot of alumni from Rebel Review talk about how it’s a family,” said Rhylan Robicheaux. “The university can be appealing to most of us in the area.

