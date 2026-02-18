Linzer earns HBCU Legacy Bowl invite after standout season at Grambling

NEW IBERIA — Markel Linzer has built a reputation as one of the top defensive backs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and his final collegiate season is now opening doors to the professional level.

The New Iberia Senior High alum began his college career with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions before transferring to the Grambling State Tigers, where he elevated his play in 2025. Linzer finished the year with 35 tackles, a forced fumble and a conference-leading four interceptions, earning first-team all-conference honors.

“I think it was just time for me to put it all together,” Linzer said. “Pieces of that just to me to put in the work and trust in my coaches and the schemes and stuff, because they put me in the best position.”

His performance also earned him an invitation to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star showcase featuring top players from historically Black colleges and universities in front of NFL scouts. The game is televised on NFL Network and serves as a key opportunity for draft prospects to improve their professional outlook.

“Oh, this is the best time to play football, to be honest,” Linzer said. “We ain’t touched the field since like November. So I’m just happy to be on the field to play and be in a better position.”

While Linzer hopes the exposure leads to a chance at the next level, he said representing his hometown and region remains just as important.

“That’s big too,” he said. “People from back home congratulate me all the time. I’m just happy. Hopefully I can inspire other people from home too to be like, ‘Yeah, if I can do it, you can do it too.’ So it’ll be more of us out there next time than just one.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans at 3:00 p.m.

