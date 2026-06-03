LeBlanc powers Kansas into Super Regional, eyes College World Series berth

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Acadiana will have a representative on one of college baseball’s biggest stages this weekend.

North Vermilion High School product Tyson LeBlanc has emerged as one of the driving forces behind Kansas’ run to the NCAA Super Regional round, helping the Jayhawks earn hosting duties as they continue their pursuit of a trip to the College World Series.

The junior slugger, who spent his first two collegiate seasons at LSU Eunice and was a member of the Bengals’ 2024 national championship team, has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season with the Jayhawks.

LeBlanc entered the Super Regional round batting .333 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs. His production made him the first player in Kansas program history to record at least 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in the same season.

His biggest moment of the postseason came in Kansas’ 13-10 regional-clinching victory over Arkansas. With the Jayhawks trailing, LeBlanc launched a three-run home run that gave Kansas the lead for good and ignited the home crowd.

“Leading to the home run I had spoiled a few pitches,” LeBlanc said. “That pitcher was great. He threw a hanging breaking ball and I made him pay. To give the fans what they’ve been waiting for a long time was an amazing feeling. Having all the families and students in the stands, that was a great feeling.”

LeBlanc’s performance throughout the regional earned him a spot on the All-Tournament Team as Kansas advanced to the Super Regional round.

Now, the Jayhawks are two wins away from reaching the College World Series. Their next challenge comes against Oklahoma in a best-of-three series beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

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