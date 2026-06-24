Lane Fenske named NJCAA Pitcher of the Year

EUNICE — LSU Eunice’s Lane Fenske was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Pitcher of the Year, the organization announced on Monday. Fenske was given the same award by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

The Catholic-New Iberia HS product is the third pitcher in LSUE history to earn National Pitcher of the Year honors, joining Blake Lobell (2024) and Zach Hester (2018). He is the first freshman in five years in NJCAA Division I to receive the prestigious honor. The award continues an impressive postseason haul for Fenske which has included All-Region 23, first-team All-American honors and was one of four finalists for the James J. Corbett Award for the top amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana.

“Lane quickly established himself as a leader on our team in all facets – the field, the community and the classroom,” LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. “He is another great example of our DDCS mindset, striving for excellence to become the best version of ourselves and this award is a byproduct of that relentless competitive drive.”

The freshman ace put together one of the best pitching seasons ever on the Cajun Prairie. Fenske tied the single season wins mark with his 15-0 record, which also ranked second most in the nation this season. The right-hander led the Bengals with a 3.19 earned run average while tossing four complete games.

Fenske struck out 98 batters, finishing 13th nationally and ranking 12th all-time in LSU Eunice single season history. He also threw 93 innings which ranked second in the nation.

The right-hander shined bright in the postseason, sporting a 2-0 record and 3.15 ERA in three starts while recording 21 strikeouts and just seven walks. He totaled ten strikeouts – one of two double digit strikeout performances during the season – in a Region 23 Tournament win over Delgado on May 9, hurled seven innings with seven punchouts in a Game Two win over Shelton State in the South District Series, and tossed six strong innings in a no decision against Miami Dade in LSUE's JUCO World Series opener.

He is the program’s 14th first-team NJCAA All-American in program history and the sixth pitcher to receive the honor. He is just the sixth freshman at LSU Eunice to earn first-team honors, joining an exclusive list of Steven Sensley (2015), Raph Rhymes (2010), Trey Watkins (2009), Delta Cleary (2008) and Kenny Plaisance (2003).

Fenske and the Bengals compiled a 47-13 record during the 2026 season, capturing the Region 23 regular season and tournament championship for a second straight season. LSU Eunice would capture the South District Championship, finishing fifth in the NJCAA JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

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