Lafayette outlasts Pennsylvania in elimination game

Lafayette Little League hung on to beat Pennsylvania, 5-3, in an elimination game on Saturday, August 21.

Issac Boudreaux for Louisiana got the win. Through three and one third innings, Boudreaux threw 6 strikeouts and only allowed 2 runs.

Cooper Hawkins and Landyn Craft racked up multiple hits for Louisiana. They both collected two hits, with Hawkins bring in two runs and Craft bringing in one.

Lafayette’s second elimination game is set for Monday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. They'll take on the loser of the California/Ohio game. The game will air on ESPN.

