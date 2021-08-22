Watch
Lafayette outlasts Pennsylvania in elimination game

Will face the loser of California/Ohio on Monday, August 23
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Lafayette, La.'s Isaac Boudreaux, right, celebrates with Nick Brown (12) and Landon Craft after getting the final out of a win over Oaks, Pa., in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 11:35 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 00:35:32-04

Lafayette Little League hung on to beat Pennsylvania, 5-3, in an elimination game on Saturday, August 21.

Issac Boudreaux for Louisiana got the win. Through three and one third innings, Boudreaux threw 6 strikeouts and only allowed 2 runs.

Cooper Hawkins and Landyn Craft racked up multiple hits for Louisiana. They both collected two hits, with Hawkins bring in two runs and Craft bringing in one.

Lafayette’s second elimination game is set for Monday, August 23 at 4:00 p.m. They'll take on the loser of the California/Ohio game. The game will air on ESPN.

