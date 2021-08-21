Lafayette falls to South Dakota at LLWS

Lafayette Little League took a loss Friday in their first game of the Little League World Series, knocking the team into the elimination bracket.

The team was defeated by South Dakota 2-0. They'll take on Pennsylvania in an elimination game Saturday.

Nick Brown for Louisiana pitched an excellent game. Through 6 innings, Brown threw 8 strikeouts and only allowed 2 runs.

But South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir threw a no-hitter, as he went 5 2/3 innings and had 15 strikeouts.

Lafayette and Pennsylvania compete Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

