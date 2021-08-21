Watch
Sports

Actions

Lafayette falls to South Dakota at LLWS

Elimination game against Pennsylvania Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
Tom E. Puskar/AP
Lafayette, La.'s Nick Brown delivers a pitch against Sioux Falls, S.D., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. South Dakota won 2-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
LLWS South Dakota Louisiana Baseball
Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 20:41:31-04

Lafayette Little League took a loss Friday in their first game of the Little League World Series, knocking the team into the elimination bracket.

The team was defeated by South Dakota 2-0. They'll take on Pennsylvania in an elimination game Saturday.

Nick Brown for Louisiana pitched an excellent game. Through 6 innings, Brown threw 8 strikeouts and only allowed 2 runs.

But South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir threw a no-hitter, as he went 5 2/3 innings and had 15 strikeouts.

Lafayette and Pennsylvania compete Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.