Lafayette lands ABA basketball team

LAFAYETTE — The Hub City is officially entering the world of semi-professional basketball.

The Lafayette Ballers have joined the American Basketball Association (ABA) and will compete in the South Region, with their inaugural season tipping off on Saturday, November 1.

The ABA, which relaunched in 1999, has grown into one of the largest basketball leagues in the world, boasting 177 teams nationwide—including six in Louisiana. Now, Lafayette is part of the movement, giving local athletes a long-overdue platform to shine on a national stage.

“We have good talent. I know we have good talent,” said Amanda Perero, CEO, director, and president of the Lafayette Ballers. “The talent in this area is being overlooked because we don't have good opportunities like this. There’s a lot of local leagues, but nothing national. These athletes that want to play, that know how to play—they’re not going to be overlooked anymore.”

John Francis, head coach of the Ballers, backed Perero's perspective, saying the team can shift the spotlight toward the area’s untapped talent.

“Like Miss Amanda said, nobody really looks at Lafayette because we’re a small city,” Francis said. “We play AAU ball, high school and all that, but nobody really gets the opportunity to go to the big stage. People don’t believe this could happen, but I do. If the community comes together, I think this could do a whole lot for the city.”

With the creation of this semi-pro team, players from across Acadiana will have a new path to gain exposure—possibly attracting attention from scouts at the NBA G-League level and beyond.

The Lafayette Ballers are currently holding open registration for players ages 18 to 30 through June 15, with a $50 registration fee. Tryouts are scheduled for June 21 and June 28.

For more information, contact Amanda Perero at 337-999-1684 or click here to visit the team's official website.

