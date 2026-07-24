LA Krewe Rush captures USYS national championship

LA Krewe Rush's 2011 Boys ECNL team brought a national championship back to Louisiana after defeating Hartford Athletic, 2-1, in the United States Youth Soccer Boys 13U-15U National Championship on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Krewe completed a perfect run through the tournament, winning all six matches, including five games to reach the championship. Along the way, the Louisiana club defeated Dakota Alliance Soccer Club of South Dakota, TRAC Covered Bridge of Georgia, Idaho Inferno SC of Idaho, Furman United SC of South Carolina and Classic FC Ambush of New Mexico before topping Hartford Athletic of Connecticut in the title match.

The championship team features players from across Louisiana, including Lafayette, Broussard, Scott, Abbeville, Youngsville, New Iberia, Alexandria and Baldwin.

Several Krewe players also earned individual recognition for their performances during the tournament.

Goalkeeper Pierce Perret was awarded the Golden Glove, while midfielder Hutson Boudreaux was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

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