Keon Coleman's Jersey Retired at Opelousas Catholic

Opelousas Catholic witnessed a historic moment as one of its greatest athletes, Keon Coleman, had his jersey retired, cementing his legacy in the school's history. Coleman, now a standout wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, was once a dominant force on the basketball court during his high school days. Though he never secured a state championship, his impact was undeniable, averaging an astonishing 33 points per game—numbers that ranked among the elite in the state.

Reflecting on the honor, Coleman expressed his gratitude.

"Something like this is something you can't prepare for until you're in the moment," said Coleman. "I’m excited that, I’m the first to do something like this in Opelousas. It still feels surreal."

Coleman’s remarkable athleticism was evident from an early age, making waves on both the basketball court and the football field. His drive and self-motivation set him apart, inspiring those around him to dream big.

His former teammate, Christian Brown, was visibly emotional about the moment.

"It makes me want to cry," Brown admitted. "We always talked about him shining and making it big. This motivated me because he showed me that you can really speak things into existence."

While having his jersey retired is a milestone, Coleman remains focused on what’s next. As a rising star in the NFL, he has set his sights on the ultimate prize.

"Winning the Super Bowl, playing in the Pro Bowl, and doing whatever it takes to win," Coleman shared. "But the Super Bowl is the main thing."