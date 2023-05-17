Watch Now
Keon Coleman commits to Florida State

Michigan St Penn St Football
Barry Reeger/AP
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Michigan St Penn St Football
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 18:53:19-04

Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman committed to Florida State on his 20th birthday.

The former Opelousas Catholic star hit the portal two weeks ago and proceeded to take visits to the Seminoles and Ole Miss.

Coleman caught 65 balls, for 848 yards, and eight touchdowns in his two seasons with the Spartans.

The Noles face LSU to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 3 on KATC.
