Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman committed to Florida State on his 20th birthday.

Former Opelousas Catholic star Keon Coleman commits to Florida State. @KATCTV3 https://t.co/25iUCM5wi8 — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) May 17, 2023

The former Opelousas Catholic star hit the portal two weeks ago and proceeded to take visits to the Seminoles and Ole Miss.

Coleman caught 65 balls, for 848 yards, and eight touchdowns in his two seasons with the Spartans.

The Noles face LSU to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 3 on KATC.

