Kayshon Boutte: One win from the Super Bowl after overcoming adversity

NEW IBERIA — When the AFC Championship Game kicks off Sunday, there will be a familiar Acadiana name on one of the biggest stages in football.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, a New Iberia native and Westgate High School product, is one win away from playing in the Super Bowl.

“It’s exciting,” Boutte said. “I try not to think too much of it because at the end of the day it is another football game. But at the end of the day, it’s win or go home.”

The former LSU standout has played a key role in New England’s postseason run. He has totaled 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns, including a game-sealing 32-yard score in the Patriots’ divisional round win over Houston.

The journey to this moment, however, has not been a straight line.

In 2024, Boutte was arrested by Louisiana State Police on illegal gambling charges. At the time, many were unaware he was dealing with deeper personal struggles. Boutte later addressed those challenges in an essay published by The Players’ Tribune, where he spoke openly about addiction.

“It’s not easy to come out and say that,” Boutte said. “I felt like it was good for me to finally talk about it. I never really sat down and talked with anybody the way I did about everything I went through. At the time, I thought of it as me just going through something and didn’t really know it was an addiction.”

The charges were later dropped, and Boutte said he made significant changes in his life. He is now a father to his 3-year-old son, Kylan, and says his focus is solely on football and family.

“I wouldn’t say it was impossible,” Boutte said when asked if he ever imagined being this close to the Super Bowl. “I know it’s not easy to get to.”

Now, Boutte hopes his story resonates back home.

“Everybody goes through stuff,” he said. “The hard times — things always get better. Just keep your head down and keep working. I promise you it’ll get better.”

The Patriots face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on CBS.

