Juvenile arrest prompts push for sportsmanship in youth leagues

OPELOUSAS — Emotions can run high during sporting events, but local recreation leaders are working to prevent those feelings from escalating into violence.

A recent incident in Youngsville, where a juvenile was arrested after assaulting a game official during a basketball contest, has sparked renewed focus on behavior at youth sporting events across Acadiana.

In Opelousas, youth sports officials say they are taking proactive steps to ensure similar situations do not occur. Leaders within the city’s recreation department have implemented a code of conduct for both coaches and parents, emphasizing accountability and self-control on the sidelines.

Walter Guillory, youth baseball and softball coordinator for the Opelousas Recreation Department, said preparation and communication are key to avoiding conflict.

“Well, if they know before a certain situation happens — if they know that, OK, the umpire may have made a call that I don’t agree with — from the meetings, they’ll remember … I’m going to just move on to the next situation,” Guillory said. “I’m not going to make a big thing out of it. So again, to me, that’s being proactive.”

City officials stress that maintaining a positive environment starts with the adults involved.

Chris Rideau, superintendent of parks and recreation for Opelousas, said coaches and parents must understand the influence they have on young athletes.

“It’s a family, we are here together, and I want the coaches to be able to get with their parents, have a parent meeting, let them know that those 12 or 13 kids are sitting on that bench, they’re going to feed off of every emotion that the adults give them,” Rideau said. “So, if the coaches are mad and the parents are mad, then the kids are absolutely going to be mad, and that’s going to bring chaos throughout the park.”

Officials hope that reinforcing expectations and promoting sportsmanship will help create a safer, more positive experience for everyone involved in youth athletics.

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