Joey Jackson gives back to his community through his second annual Wrestling event

If things were easy, we wouldn’t appreciate the grind.

For Joey Comeaux aka Gorgeous Joey Jackson, his road to becoming a professional wrestler was a tough one.

Although he was from Crowley, Louisiana, he moved to Houston in his early 20s struggling to find his profession.

“I was young working in the off-field,” said Jackson. “I kept getting laid off but I eventually met up with a guy at the gym, and we started working out, and from there my Wrestling career took off.”

The man he started training with was a known Wrestler named the Grappler, who took Jackson under his wing, and he helped him book his first fight professionally.

He was in the NWA and WCW along with stars like Roddy Piper and Stone Cold. In a heartbeat, his career would take a turn when he found out he was diagnosed with AFib.

“I just felt sluggish one day and blacked out,“ said Jackson. "My wife called me coincidentally around that time, and she could tell something was wrong. She came and picked me up and drove me to a cardiologist.”

After he decided to open up a gym in Crowley to help up-and-coming wrestlers, he hired another professional wrestler from the area, Hunter Law. Law filled in to help out because of Jackson's health. He said the partnership was a match made in heaven.

“We have kind of the same ideas and goals, “ said Law. "He had the same goals of trying to help Louisiana wrestling out as I did, and we just hit off from there”

Jackson is helping the wrestlers and the community. On Saturday during his second annual Louisiana Wrestling Alliance event, his proceeds will help the John Melvin University football team. He said doing something like this has always been a dream of his.

“Giving back to the community is a reward,” said Jackson. "Knowing that you're helping somebody else too is always a great feeling.”



