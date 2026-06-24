Jobee Boone caps college career with Gold Glove Award

MARSHALL, Tx. — Arnaudville native and former Westminster Christian standout Jobee Boone added one final accolade to his collegiate baseball career after earning the 2026 Division III ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award at third base.

Boone, who recently completed his graduate season at East Texas Baptist University, said he was caught off guard when he learned he had won the prestigious national defensive honor.

"I was shocked," Boone said. "I thought I had a chance to win it, but I knew a lot of things had to happen in order for me to win it. My phone started blowing up. My teammates found out before me. It was awesome."

The award recognizes the top defensive player at each position across NCAA Division III baseball.

For Boone, the honor served as validation for a winding collegiate journey that began at Delgado Community College before continuing at Centenary College and ultimately ending at ETBU.

"It just made it feel like everything was worth it," Boone said. "Going to New Orleans, playing junior college at Delgado, playing at Centenary — I loved both of those places. But I always wanted a little bit more with my baseball career. To win a Gold Glove made it feel like it was all worth it."

Boone spent two seasons at Delgado before transferring to Centenary for two more years. He then used his final season of eligibility at ETBU, where he became a key contributor on one of the most successful teams in program history.

The Tigers advanced all the way to the NCAA Division III College World Series, a run Boone described as the most enjoyable baseball experience of his career.

"That was the funnest season of baseball I've ever been a part of," Boone said. "It made me realize it's not just talent that gets you there. So many things have to go your way. The ball has to bounce your way, and players have to perform at a level they maybe never have before."

The season did not begin smoothly for ETBU. Boone said the team struggled early before a players-only meeting helped spark a turnaround.

"We knew we were good," Boone said. "Our captain came out and said, 'Guys, we're better than this. Let's go do it.' It was kind of like a weight lifted. We won the next game big and really went on a run after that."

Boone's consistency played a major role in the Tigers' success. He started 45 of the team's 53 games while batting .331 with 40 RBIs. Defensively, he posted a .975 fielding percentage and committed only four errors during the season.

Rather than focusing on individual accomplishments, Boone said his mindset shifted toward helping the team win.

"This year, more than any other year, I was just focused on what I could do to help the team win," Boone said. "It wasn't about winning a Gold Glove or getting a certain batting average. I just wanted to come through for my teammates."

The national recognition also carries special significance for Boone's hometown and alma mater.

He hopes his story can serve as motivation for younger athletes from small schools and rural communities.

"I'm glad kids from my area can see that somebody from a small school can still go on and do some remarkable things in college," Boone said. "Hopefully they can see my story and believe in themselves a little bit more."

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