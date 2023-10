Jayden Sonnier wins Week 8 Play of the Week

Posted at 8:40 PM, Oct 22, 2023

Comeaux Spartans quarterback Jayden Sonnier's touchdown run against New Iberia on Friday night wins this week's FNF Play of the Week.

