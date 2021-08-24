Jaguars running back Travis Etienne placed on injured reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is out of the season after being placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Jaguars place RB Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve, ending his season officially. https://t.co/v0wlCEaw4z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

According to reports, the Jennings native suffered a serious Lisfranc injury in the Jaguars 23-21 loss to the Saints on Monday, August 23.

Rapoport originally reported that Etienne would be out for 12 weeks minimum following his surgery.

Jacksonville drafted the former Jennings Bulldog at No. 25 in the 2021 NFL Draft after a college career at Clemson that saw him total an ACC-record 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns.

