Jacksonville takes Jennings native Etienne at no. 25

Former Jennings star Travis Etienne joins his Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, taken with the 25th pick.

There wasn't much buzz about Etienne going to Jacksonville, but after Pittsburgh passed on the two-time ACC Player of the Year, the Jaguars were in prime position to scoop up the dynamic play maker.

This year's draft have seen a few examples of wide recivers paired with their college quarterbacks, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tua Tagovailoa and Devonta Smith and Jalen Hurts. Lawrence and Etienne are the first running back-quarterback tandem of this draft.

