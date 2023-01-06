Jack Bech Finds New Home in TCU

Playing at LSU was always a dream come true for Lafayette native Jack Bech.

In his first year, he immediately became a star for the Tigers, earning Freshman all-American honors.

But in 2022, Bech experienced some turbulence, falling behind in the pecking order for LSU wide receivers. That's despite being healthy for most of the season, according to Bech.

"In order to be the player and person I think I want to eventually be. I think that moving was the best choice for me," Bech explained. "I want to be somewhere where I can make an impact and really help the team win. I did that as much as I could this year."

Bech finished the season with 16 catches for 200 yards and 1 TD.

Ultimately, Bech decided to reroute his path. He is transferring to TCU, after committing to the university in December.

Coming out of St. Thomas More in 2021, the Horned Frogs were among his final four choices before ultimately signing with the Tigers. Now, he gets ready to join a TCU program that ranks 5th in the nation in scoring, and is a few days away from the national championship game.

For Bech, he feels like the Frogs' system fits his dynamic skillset.

I knew what I was looking for. I knew I wanted the offense. The air raid offense, (where they) spread the ball around a lot. I know I wanted to be close to home. I didn't want to go to far. I wanted to be in a place that was still pretty warm. Just the couple times I've been out there, I've felt like they had my best interest at heart.

