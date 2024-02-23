In striking distance:Hailie Savoie uses her bowling scholarship to complete medical school

It takes some pinpoint accuracy to become a great bowler.

Hailie Savoie bowled at a high level at Teurlings Catholic with her dad Tony Savoie as the Head Coach.

The father and daughter pair worked well with each other.

“She knew that I was right about a lot of things when it comes to bowling,” said Tony Savoie.”I did learn how to be patient working with her, so it balanced us out.”

Hailie finished as runner-up in her junior year of high school which was enough for her to earn a scholarship to attend Lincoln Memorial University.

“It was a fun four years,” said Hailie Savoie.” I did bowl in school but mainly cheered my team on.”

The thought of being a professional bowler wasn’t in her plans, but she found something she would enjoy as a career.

“Professional bowlers do not get paid well,” said Hailie Sovoie. ” I enjoyed the sport, but I'd rather partake in the healthcare side of things.”

She has two years left in medical school and in a few weeks, she will be getting her white coat.

She said that this is like bowling a perfect game.

“During my interview process they would ask how I work in a team setting”, said Hailie Savoie.”I would always talk about bowling because it’s the best example. I enjoyed my time bowling and it helped me become the person I am today.”