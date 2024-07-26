How Lewis Cook impacts football at Notre Dame and in Acadia Parish

It's impossible to mention football in Acadia parish without saying the name Lewis Cook, Jr.

The now 51-year coaching vet started his career at Rayne High School in 1974 but never imagined what it would become.

"You just take it one year at a time,” Cook said. “I've stayed healthy and so has my wife. It allows me to keep doing this."

At 73-years young, Cook has been instrumental in the football community. His 401 career wins positions him third all time in the state’s history and 20th in the nation. We can’t forget his five state titles.

“Coach Cook is one of the Godfathers of football not just in Acadia parish but also in the state,” Crowley head coach Eric Cooley said. “When you win 400 football games, you don’t do that by lucking out.”

Cook has graced the sidelines with his presence for five decades, but the Rayne native has also touched multiple. Whether it’s from his book or lessons in meetings, he’s helped lay the foundation for others coaching journeys.

“He’s a guy that I can call anytime,” Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry, who also coached under Cook, said. “His legacy is unmatched in terms of being a good person along with being one of the best coaches the state’s ever seen.”

As the head of Notre Dame, Cook enters his 28th year as leader.

He fully understands that he’s closer to the end than the start of his career but is grateful for the part he’s played in the growth of Acadia parish football.

“That’s really what it’s about more than the X’s and O’s,” We’re trying to get these kids prepared to be able to compete on the football field but also to be ready once they take that helmet off for the last time.”

