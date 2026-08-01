Houston safety Jordan Allen embraces leadership role

HOUSTON — Houston safety Jordan Allen is entering his fifth season of college football and his second with the Cougars after making a seamless transition to the backend of the defense.

The former Lafayette Christian standout started every game for Houston last season, finishing with 48 tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Allen originally made his name at cornerback with the Knights, but the move to safety has proven to be the right fit.

"I didn't know what safety was about, honestly, but I knew you had to be a great communicator, a leader, and you had to have all the guys on the same page," Allen said. "I feel like I hold those traits as a player. It's a hats off to all my coaches that thought I could handle it, so I appreciate that."

Allen and the Cougars open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when they host Oregon State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

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